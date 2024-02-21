KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10 to $3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion to $7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.71 billion. KBR also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.71.

KBR opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. KBR has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 71.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 10.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 11.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

