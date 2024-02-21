KeyCorp Boosts ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target to $56.00

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $49.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

ATI opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.46. ATI has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.18.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ATI will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 4.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ATI by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ATI by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

