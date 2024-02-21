Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Lifted by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $154.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.18. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $185.69. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,017,464.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

