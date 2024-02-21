Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $118.87 and last traded at $118.87. 2,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.67.

Kinaxis Trading Down 2.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.61.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

