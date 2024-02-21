Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 8.6%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.89. 304,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,085,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $222.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

