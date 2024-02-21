Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 8.6%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.89. 304,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,085,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $222.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsoft Cloud
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.