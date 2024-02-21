KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.12% of KLA worth $75,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $647.30. The company had a trading volume of 201,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,361. The company has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $677.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.20.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

