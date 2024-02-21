Klaytn (KLAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $762.19 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klaytn has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $762.19 million and $19.23 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Klaytn Profile
Klaytn’s genesis date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,901,500,769 coins and its circulating supply is 3,492,313,436 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Klaytn
