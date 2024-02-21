KOK (KOK) Price Down 0.7% This Week

KOK (KOK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $357,091.78 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00014924 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00013973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,183.54 or 0.99800689 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009156 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.74 or 0.00167177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000055 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00815956 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $385,236.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

