Komodo Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $40.39 million and $1.29 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00048076 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00047256 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00019646 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

