Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 12,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 11,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Kontrol Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

Kontrol Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy compliance and consulting services. in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; ongoing mission critical services; and installation of heating, ventilation, cooling, and business automation systems to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.