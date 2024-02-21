Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Stock Price Down 6%

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.41 and last traded at $26.53. Approximately 21,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 372,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyverna Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc purchased 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.

