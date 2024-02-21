La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. La-Z-Boy updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of LZB stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.72. 65,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,083. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.17.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 112.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

