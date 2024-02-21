La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Shares Down 7.3% After Earnings Miss

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $34.98 and last traded at $34.99. 78,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 310,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.09 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of La-Z-Boy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 112.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 7.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

