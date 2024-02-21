Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after buying an additional 425,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after buying an additional 389,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after buying an additional 340,460 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $895.50. 79,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,032. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $955.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $811.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $713.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

