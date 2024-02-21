Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750,033 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after acquiring an additional 711,075 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 11,689.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 543,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 538,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,708,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,833,000 after purchasing an additional 495,622 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.38. 48,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,194. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

