Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,384 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.