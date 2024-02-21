Lavaca Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,294. The stock has a market cap of $231.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.07.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

