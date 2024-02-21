Lavaca Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chemours by 5,257.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Chemours by 39.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 268,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,296. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.05.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

