Lavaca Capital LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $85.09. 3,288,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,735,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.64. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Get Our Latest Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.