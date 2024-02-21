Lavaca Capital LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.0% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

Accenture Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ACN traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $360.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.80. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $375.73. The company has a market capitalization of $226.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

