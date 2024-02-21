Lavaca Capital LLC Purchases 213 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.37. 5,020,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,643,967. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.20. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

