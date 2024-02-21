Lavaca Capital LLC Purchases 516 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,343,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,852,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average of $53.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $59.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

