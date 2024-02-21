Lavaca Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 509,113 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 33.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 22.6% in the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 2,679 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

NYSE AXP traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $210.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.98 and its 200-day moving average is $169.79. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $214.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,055 shares of company stock worth $40,064,664. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

