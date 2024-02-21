Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 596 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,817,000 after purchasing an additional 858,446 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $128,720,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,086,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ FANG traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.89. 1,626,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,436. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $183.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current year.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.