Lavaca Capital LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.05. 1,813,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,472. The firm has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average is $93.03.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

