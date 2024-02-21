LegalZoom.com (LZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect LegalZoom.com to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

In other news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 16,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $175,943.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,226.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.