Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 106.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,403 shares during the quarter. Leidos comprises approximately 1.0% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.14% of Leidos worth $17,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDOS. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $124.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.04%.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.