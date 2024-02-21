Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

NYSE LEJU opened at $1.49 on Friday. Leju has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Leju at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

