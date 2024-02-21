Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group downgraded Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

In other Li-Cycle news, CFO Debbie Simpson sold 81,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $33,556.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,553.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 148,359 shares of company stock worth $63,438 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LICY opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

