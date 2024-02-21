Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.11

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.11 and last traded at $59.22, with a volume of 180486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,364,000 after buying an additional 2,031,168 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,084,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 43.7% during the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,270,000 after purchasing an additional 999,886 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

