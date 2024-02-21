Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 501,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lifecore Biomedical were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lifecore Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Lifecore Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lifecore Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Lifecore Biomedical stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 24,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,776. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

