LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LPTH

LightPath Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.43. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 107,740 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 83,649 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.