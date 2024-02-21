Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Lincoln Electric in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.51. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.67 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.56.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $246.99 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $152.36 and a 12 month high of $252.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

