LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. LivaNova had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.950-3.050 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.95-3.05 EPS.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,052.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 699.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LivaNova by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,225,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 1,309,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $50,390,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,877,000 after buying an additional 436,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,263,000 after acquiring an additional 383,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

