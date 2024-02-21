LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.950-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. LivaNova also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.95-3.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.60.

LivaNova Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of LivaNova stock traded up $4.34 on Wednesday, reaching $56.94. 537,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,128. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,138.43 and a beta of 0.86. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $59.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.23.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

