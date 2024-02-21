Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.