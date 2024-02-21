LKQ (LKQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect LKQ to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. LKQ has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38.

Several research firms recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LKQ by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,917,000 after buying an additional 799,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

