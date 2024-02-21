Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.67 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Loblaw Companies in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.67 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.68. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$142.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$145.86.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$139.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$130.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$122.05. The stock has a market cap of C$43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.10. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$110.52 and a 12 month high of C$140.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 30th were given a $0.446 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

In other news, Director William Downe purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00. Also, Director William Downe bought 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. Insiders own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

