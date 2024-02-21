LPL Financial LLC Acquires 108,732 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,626,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,732 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.36% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $176,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,690,000 after buying an additional 5,236,618 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $141,015,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,000,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,085,000.

Shares of BLV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.00. 126,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,771. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

