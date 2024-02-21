LPL Financial LLC Acquires 20,463 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,475,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $186,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $77.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 620,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,458. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.06. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.