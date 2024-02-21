LPL Financial LLC Acquires 748,375 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 976,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748,375 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $162,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 395.2% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 347.5% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 363.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,636,000 after acquiring an additional 247,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,203,000.

NYSEARCA:RHS traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 120,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,436. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $153.20 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The stock has a market cap of $680.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

