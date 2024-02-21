LPL Financial LLC Acquires 891,343 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,670,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 7.76% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $243,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,483,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,476,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 343,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,386,000 after acquiring an additional 40,573 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGP traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $98.65. The stock had a trading volume of 44,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,559. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $100.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.86.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

