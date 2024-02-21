LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,088,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,036 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Coca-Cola worth $172,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 110.4% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

KO traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,970,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,092,702. The company has a market cap of $263.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

