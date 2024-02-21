LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889,644 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $170,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 129,931 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,515,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100,286 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 637,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,410. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $52.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

