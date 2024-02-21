LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,125,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452,159 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.01% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $153,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QYLD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1772 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.