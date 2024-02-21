LPL Financial LLC Buys 130,520 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.19% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $187,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.17. 28,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,516. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.