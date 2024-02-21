LPL Financial LLC Buys 130,520 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.19% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $187,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

FV stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.17. 28,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,516. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.