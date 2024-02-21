LPL Financial LLC Buys 4,231,355 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 1,154.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,598,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,231,355 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 6.69% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $156,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA XLG traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. 206,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,082. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $41.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.