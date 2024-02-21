LPL Financial LLC Buys 51,518 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 51,518 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Boeing worth $176,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 12,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 469.0% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 14,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.4% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE BA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.43. 1,107,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,625,969. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.87. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.