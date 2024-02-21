LPL Financial LLC Buys 935,420 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $193,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SDVY stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 101,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $33.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.